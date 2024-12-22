UP: Over 27 lakh people screened in state government's drive to eliminate TB by 2025

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has screened over 27 lakh citizens under a comprehensive campaign aimed at eliminating tuberculosis (TB) from the state by 2025, an official statement issued here said.

This statewide initiative seeks to rapidly identify, treat, and rehabilitate TB patients, with the campaign running until March 24, 2025, it said.

Focusing on public participation and a holistic approach the campaign underscores the government's commitment to fostering a healthier and more prosperous Uttar Pradesh, it added.

Special efforts are underway in 15 districts with a high prevalence of TB, including Ayodhya, Sitapur, Barabanki, Deoria, Etawah, Amethi, Basti, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Siddharthnagar, Sultanpur, the statement said.

The campaign prioritizes detecting undiagnosed TB cases, reducing mortality through timely treatment, and integrating patients back into society through widespread awareness and care.

Between December 7 and December 19, under the campaign 27,00,377 individuals have been screened, resulting in the identification of 2,20,520 TB patients. Among these, 49,850 received aid under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana while 1,96,520 received preventive treatments, it said.

The government has adopted innovative measures such as the Nikshay Mitra Abhiyan, fostering community participation in supporting TB patients and deploying modern Nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) machines along with mobile medical units for faster diagnosis and treatment, it added.

The statement said that collaboration religious, social, and educational organizations further amplifying awareness efforts.

The initiative reflects the government's vision of a TB-free Uttar Pradesh, blending medical innovation, public collaboration, and compassionate care to achieve this critical health milestone, it said. PTI ABN OZ OZ