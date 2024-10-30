UP: Over 29 lakh destitute women receive third instalment of pension ahead of Diwali

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Over 29 lakh destitute women have received the third instalment of pension ahead of Diwali in Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Thursday.

According to a press release, this pension was part of Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana and released ahead of the festivals of Diwali and Chhath on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The move is intended to provide much-needed support to the widows facing financial hardship and help them celebrate the festivals with joy. The Yogi government has ensured they receive this assistance without inconvenience," the release added.

The Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana with a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 supports widows aged 18 and above with an annual family income of up to Rs 2 lakh. To qualify, beneficiaries must not be receiving aid from any other state or central government pension scheme. This initiative serves as a lifeline for impoverished women who lack other forms of financial assistance.

CM Adityanath has also instructed officials to ensure timely aid to every eligible woman, reinforcing his commitment to bring festive joy to even the most vulnerable households in the state.

In the 2024-25 financial year, pension distribution under this Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana scheme has been managed in three quarterly installments. During the first quarter, Rs 78,838.54 lakh was provided to 26.12 lakh beneficiaries. The second quarter saw Rs 91,517.75 lakh transferred to 28.47 lakh beneficiaries, while in the third quarter, ahead of Diwali, Rs 90,176.91 lakh was distributed to 29.03 lakh beneficiaries.

From 2024-25, the pension distribution process has been integrated with the Aadhaar-based Payment System and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). This technological linkage enables direct transfers to beneficiaries' bank accounts, making the process more efficient and transparent and ensuring beneficiaries receive their payments promptly.

Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that no eligible woman in the state is denied the benefits of this pension scheme.

Emphasising that every home should be lit up for Diwali, he affirmed the government's commitment to this goal. PTI MAN KIS NB NB