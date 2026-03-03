UP: Over 44 lakh devotees visit Braj region for Holi festivities; 26 held for creating nuisance

Mathura (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) More than 44 lakh devotees have visited Mathura, Vrindavan and other sites in the Braj region this year to take part in the famed Holi celebrations associated with the divine love of Radha and Lord Krishna, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the figure was based on inputs gathered from various events organised as part of the traditional Braj Holi festivities.

"Devotees from across the country and abroad are continuing to arrive in Braj to participate in the celebrations," he said.

Rawat said key attractions in the coming days include devotees gathering to have darshan of Ladliji in Barsana, the Huranga festivities in Baldev and Jab villages on Chaitra Krishna Paksha Dwitiya, and the traditional Charkula dance in Mukharai village, believed to be the maternal village of Radha Rani.

He said an additional five to six lakh devotees are expected to visit the region in the coming days.

Meanwhile, police have taken action against miscreants accused of forcibly throwing gulal at women and creating ruckus during the festivities.

In the Govardhan and Magorra police station areas, 17 and nine persons respectively have been arrested for breach of peace and sent to jail, Rawat said.

He added that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of devotees and the peaceful conduct of the Holi celebrations.