UP: Over 60 escape as bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Mathura, Jan 22 (PTI) More than 60 passengers had a narrow escape after a double-decker bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway here on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am near milestone 110 on the Agra-Noida carriageway in the Raya area.

The bus (UP 90 AT 8837), travelling from Banda to Delhi, caught fire after the rear tyre brake got jammed, Fire Station Second Officer (FSSO) Kishan Lal said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service, and it took a little over an hour to bring the blaze under control, he said, adding that the driver fled.

No casualties were reported and the passengers were later sent to their destinations by alternative arrangements, officials said.

The incident comes a little over a month after a major accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in which 19 people were killed.

On December 16, 2025, eight buses and two smaller vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up that triggered a massive fire, leaving several bodies charred beyond recognition and requiring DNA profiling for identification. PTI COR KIS RHL