UP: Over 70 arrested as SIT disposes of decades-old cheating cases in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to clear a backlog of cheating and fraud cases in Shahjahanpur district has resolved 50 of the 97 pending cases, including two linked to foreign employment scams, with over 70 accused sent to jail, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that a review of crime records revealed that several cases had been pending for years without progress. "We constituted an SIT with sharp officers who, within 50 days, resolved 50 cases and arrested more than 70 people, who were sent to jail," he said.

Among the cases was one in which a victim was duped of money on the promise of a job abroad but was instead sent overseas on a tourist visa. "The accused in this case has been arrested and jailed," Dwivedi said.

In another case, fraudsters attempted to send a person abroad on a fake visa after cheating him of Rs 5 lakh. "Two people were arrested in this case," the SP said.

The SIT, led by cyber expert and Puwayan Circle Officer Praveen Malik, was closely monitored by the SP through weekly reviews. Dwivedi added that work is underway on the remaining cases, which will be resolved soon. PTI COR RAJ KIS RT RT