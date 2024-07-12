UP: Over 700 villages affected by floods, 11 die in rain-related incidents

Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) More than 700 villages in Uttar Pradesh were affected by flood as rivers continued to be in spate while 11 people died in rain-related incidents in a 24-hour period till Friday evening, officials in the state's relief department said.

According to them, the state recorded an average of 7.5 mm rainfall in the period.

Six people drowned, lightning and snakebite killed two each and one person died in a flood-related incident in the 24-hour period till Friday evening, the officials said.

The relief department said that rain has led to a rise in the water levels of several rivers, resulting in flooding of 732 villages in 17 districts.

Flooding was also reported in the city areas of Shahjahanpur and Bareilly. Traffic on the Lucknow-Bareilly highway in Shahajanpur district was affected after a large section of the road was inundated. Similar issues were also reported in Bareilly district.

"Teams of the NDRF and the SDRF are coordinating with the local administration to mitigate flood-related issues in the affected areas. We have set up flood relief camps for affected people," State Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said. PTI CDN NSD NSD