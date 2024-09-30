UP: PA to Commandant Dogra Regiment found dead at home

Ayodhya, Sep 30 (PTI) The personal assistant of the Dogra Regimental Centre's commandant was found dead at his house in the Cantonment area here on Monday, police said.

The body of Subedar Vineesh (48), PA to Brigadier Kunwar Ranjeev Singh, Commandant of the Dogra Regimental Centre, was found hanging from a noose at the residence, according to the police.

The police believed that the subedar was depressed and suspects that he committed suicide.

"Subedar Vineesh was a resident of Kerala. The police have received a complaint from his wife in which she mentioned that he had been receiving some phone calls from the past one week, leading him to depression," Police Circle Officer (Faizabad) Shailendra Singh said.

No further details about the phone calls or the caller were provided by the wife, he said.

"We are working on gathering the call details and investigating the matter further," Singh added.

Dogra Regimental Centre was moved from Meerut to Faizabad (now in the Ayodhya district) in 1976. PTI COR KIS NB NB