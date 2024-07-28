UP: PAC jawan held for raping woman in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a married woman at her house here, police said.

The accused was identified as Pintu. He was posted in Meerut and had come home on leave, SHO Rajendra Prasad said.

As per the rape survivor's complaint, Pintu entered her house on Saturday afternoon and raped her. When her husband returned, Pintu managed to flee and left his mobile phone, Prasad said.

A case was registered against the PAC jawan and was arrested on Sunday. The woman was sent for medical examination. Further investigation is underway, Prasad added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG