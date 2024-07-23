UP PAC personnel commits suicide in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A PAC personnel posted at Sri Krishna Janmsthan here allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his official rifle in his barrack, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Sudhir Malik (25), a personnel of 15th battalion of the PAC shot himself in his barrack at Ranchi Bangar area in the Highway police station area, Additional SP Arvind Kumar Singh said.

He said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide and added that a probe is on in the matter.