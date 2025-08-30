UP panchayat polls: Strategise to get all adults enrolled in voter list, says BJP leader

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP's general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh on Saturday urged the party's office bearers to strategise at the booth level to reach every household so that everyone above the age of 18 is enrolled in the revised voters' list.

Underlining that they have time till the voter roll revision deadline of September 29, Singh said, meetings will be organised at the regional level between September 4-6, and district-level meetings will be held before September 10.

Addressing leaders at the party's state headquarters, Singh said that party units at the level of state, region, district, block and booth have to work in coordination.

"We have to reach every household through continuous contact and dialogue. We have to prepare strongly at the booth level and foil every tactic of the Opposition," he said.

The three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2026, according to the officials of the State Election Commission.

Singh added that a "triple-engine" government is needed in the state, hailing the Narendra Modi government for "unprecedented" development since he came to power in 2014.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the prime minister has launched several schemes and policies for the social and economic development of villages, the poor and farmers.

He said that when the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress were in power, funds meant for development work in the state would often go to the pockets of "middlemen and corrupt people".

But under the BJP government, money meant for the poor is reaching their accounts directly.

The Modi government and the Yogi Adityanath government are working for the welfare of the poor by dedicating the country's economy and development to the villages and the poor, he said.

All party workers will have to work with a resolve to ensure the BJP's victory in the panchayat elections, he said.

"For this, we will have to start preparing for the panchayat polls at the booth level from now on," the UP BJP chief said.

The last panchayat elections in UP took place in 2021, in which voting was held in four phases. PTI NAV SKY SKY