UP: Panchayat secretary suspended over charges of irregularities of Rs 53 lakh

Ballia(UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A village development officer was suspended with immediate effect following allegations of financial irregularities amounting to Rs 53 lakh here in Kodhara Nobrar gram panchayat, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) Aojasvi Raj confirmed the suspension on Saturday, saying the action was taken against panchayat secretary Devanand Giri after an investigation revealed significant discrepancies in construction work carried out by the gram panchayat.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint by Ram Kishore, a resident of the village, who alleged that the panchayat secretary and 'pradhan' had withdrawn funds without completing the corresponding work.

District Panchayat Raj Officer Shravan Kumar Singh confirmed to PTI that the investigation revealed financial irregularities amounting to Rs 53 lakh.

The block development officer (BDO), Murli Chhapra and the junior engineer of the Minor Irrigation department conducted the inquiry and uncovered substantial irregularities in the construction projects, according to the CDO.

"Acting on the investigation report, Secretary Devanand Giri has been suspended with immediate effect and action is being taken to register an FIR against him in the concerned police station in the case," CDO Raj said.

The CDO also announced that the District Development Officer of Ballia will look into the involvement of other employees in the case. Action will also be taken against the concerned 'pradhan' under the Panchayat Act.