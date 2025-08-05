UP Panchayati Raj official suspended over caste- and religion-based directive

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Following the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Joint Director of the Panchayati Raj Department, SN Singh, was suspended with immediate effect on Monday for issuing a directive that linked the removal of illegal encroachments to specific castes and religious communities.

According to an official statement, the chief minister expressed displeasure over the controversial order, which directed officials to clear encroachments from Gram Sabha land by persons belonging to a particular caste and religion across the state's 57,691 village panchayats.

The chief minister termed the directive "completely discriminatory and unacceptable" and ordered its immediate withdrawal. He also described the incident as a serious administrative lapse and directed that SN Singh be suspended without delay.

"This kind of language and mindset is not only against the policies of the state government but is also divisive and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," Adityanath was quoted as saying.

The now-revoked order had asked competent officials to initiate an encroachment-removal drive targeting individuals from the two communities in connection with village lands, threshing grounds, sports fields, cremation grounds, and gram panchayat buildings. PTI KIS MNK MNK