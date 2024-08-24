UP: Passenger train hits log on railway track, no injuries

Farrukhabad (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A passenger train was stopped on the Kasganj-Farrukhabad railway track near the Bhatasa railway station after its engine hit a log, officials said on Saturday.

No passenger was injured in the incident, they said.

The Kasganj-Farrukhabad Express was halted around 11:30 pm on Friday after its engine hit a log on the track and the driver applied the emergency brake, Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi said.

"The log was removed from the engine after which the train left for Farrukhabad station. Some railway sleepers were also found broken near the Bhatasa railway station," said the SP who visited the spot along with the rail officials on Saturday.

The officer said that investigation is underway and no FIR has been registered yet.

A team of forensic units, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot on Saturday and started an investigation.

Rail officials had lodged an FIR against unidentified persons, alleging sabotage, after 20 bogies of a passenger train derailed in Kanpur a week ago.