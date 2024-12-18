UP passes bills for setting up 3 private universities, foreign campuses

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh assembly has passed four bills during its winter session for the establishment of three new private universities and campuses of foreign universities in the state, according to an official statement.

This will help develop Uttar Pradesh into a leading educational hub in the country, it said.

Vidya Vishwavidyalaya, Meerut; Vivek Vishwavidyalaya, Bijnor and Chandigarh Vishwavidyalaya, Unnao are new universities set to be established in the state.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said higher education reforms will elevate Uttar Pradesh's image on both national and international platforms.

"With the establishment of new universities and foreign campuses, students will have the opportunity to access world-class education right in their home state. They will no longer need to go outside the state as high-quality education will now be affordable and easily accessible here," he said.

He further said that until now only institutions registered in Uttar Pradesh could establish universities within the state. However, the new bills propose to allow institutions, companies and trusts registered in other states to open private universities in Uttar Pradesh.

"Foreign universities recognised by the UGC will also be eligible to establish campuses in the state," he added. PTI CDN TIR TIR