UP: Pastor, son arrested in Fatehpur for allegedly attempting illegal religious conversion

Kanpur (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A pastor and his son were arrested on charges of attempting illegal religious conversion during a prayer meeting at a church in Fatehpur district, after a protest by Bajrang Dal activists who claimed many Hindu women had been lured to the church with money and other promises.

Tension escalated briefly when protesters surrounded the police vehicle after the pastor, David Gladion (60), and his son Abhishek Gladion (30) were taken into custody on Sunday. The two were soon taken away by the police.

According to the police, a group of Bajrang Dal activists held a protest for nearly three hours outside the church, alleging forced conversions.They claimed that Hindu women were being lured to the church with promises of money, jobs and free education for their children. The protesters alleged that around 150 people, including a large number of women, were present inside the church at the time.

On receiving information about the disturbance, Circle Officer Veer Singh reached the spot with a large police contingent and brought the situation under control.

Radha Nagar Station House Officer Vinod Kumar Maurya told PTI that a case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act against the pastor, his son and seven unidentified persons, based on a complaint filed by a local, Dev Prakash Paswan.

Paswan alleged that he and others were invited to the church on Sunday, where prayers were underway. He claimed derogatory remarks were made about Hindu beliefs and pressure was exerted on those present to convert, with offers of Rs 1,100, employment opportunities and free education for children.

He alleged that those who protested were asked to remain silent in exchange for money.

An officer said publicity vehicles were also being used to invite villagers to prayer meetings. One such vehicle was seized during the protest, and religious literature was recovered from it.

CO Veer Singh told PTI that the purpose of the women's presence at the church was being verified. He said an investigation was underway and further action would be taken based on evidence.

The police said security has been stepped up in the area.