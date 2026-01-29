UP: Peacock killed in dog attack in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A peacock was killed in an attack by dogs in a village here on Thursday, police said.

People working in the fields of Aksauli village in Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh tried to rescue the bird and managed to chase the dogs away, but the peacock had suffered serious injuries.

Forest Ranger Rajendra Prasad said the dogs attacked the peacock early Thursday morning. After the forest department was informed about it, officials reached the spot and tried to keep it alive.

However, due to deep wounds, the peacock could not be saved, the ranger said.

Prasad said a post-mortem will be conducted and the last rites will be performed with full state honours as the peacock enjoys special protected status as the national bird under the Wildlife Protection Act.

He added that necessary formalities are being completed as per rules.