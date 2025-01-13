UP: Peon found dead in Bhadohi college, probe on

Bhadohi (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A peon at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Government Girls Inter College here was found dead with severe injuries on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Maharajganj, Aurai area, along National Highway 19, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said, the victim, Hira Lal Patel (50), from Tezi Pur village, worked as a peon and would sleep at the college at night.

On Monday morning around 11 am the college principal found the gate locked and alerted the police. Police reached the spot and found Patel's blood-soaked on the terrace, the SP said.

Advertisment

According to police the victim was attacked on the head and face with a sharp weapon.

A case of murder has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son, Arun Kumar Patel. Four police teams have been formed to investigate the case from all angles, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene. Further investigation is underway, the SP added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ