UP: Pharmacist at Bareilly district hospital commits suicide

Bareilly (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A pharmacist at the district hospital here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in the Izzatnagar area, police said on Saturday.

Neeraj Balmiki, 49, a resident of Delapir Kailashpuram Colony was found dead on Friday night, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Izzatnagar police station Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said Balmiki was upset over some family issues.

It appears to be a case of suicide, however, the matter is being probed, he said. PTI COR CDN RHL