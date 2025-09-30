UP: Pharmacist, CHC official booked for securing govt jobs with forged documents

Ballia (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A pharmacist and a postal assistant at a community health centre in Ballia district have been booked for allegedly securing government jobs using forged appointment letters, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, a case was lodged at Fefna police station late Monday on the complaint of Dr Babu Lal Mandal, superintendent of the community health centre (CHC) in Fefna.

He alleged that pharmacist Ram Pratap Singh was working in the centre on the basis of a fake appointment letter, they said.

The FIR has been registered on charges related to cheating and forgery.

Health department officials said discrepancies came to light in August 2024 when the DDO portal showed employees with identical names, fathers' names and dates of birth drawing salaries.

Following an inquiry, the director general (Medical and Health) informed the Ballia chief medical officer (CMO) on September 20 that the appointment papers of pharmacist Ram Pratap Singh, shown as posted in Ballia, were forged. The DG clarified that the genuine pharmacist by the same name was appointed under the Varanasi CMO and belonged to Mirzapur district.

In another case, police at Bairia police station lodged an FIR against Sudhir Kumar, a postal assistant at CHC Jay Prakash Nagar, on the complaint of Dr Devniti, in-charge of CHC Murli Chhapra. He has been accused of obtaining appointment through forged documents.

Chief Medical Officer (Ballia) Dr Sanjeev Varman told PTI that, acting on the DG's directives, complaints were filed against both employees who have been working since 2016.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the cases have been registered and investigations are underway. PTI COR KIS NB