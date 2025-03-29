UP: Pilibhit jail inmate serving sentence in POCSO case dies, probe ordered

Pilibhit(UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A 47-year-old man serving a sentence of raping a minor at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district jail, died during treatment at the district hospital, police said on Saturday.

Raju alias Abdullah, convicted of raping a minor, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2023 and fined Rs 67,000 under charges of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case was registered at Bilsanda police station in 2014, they said.

Jail Superintendent Rajesh Pandey said Raju complained of chest pain and breathing difficulties around 10.30 am on March 28.

He was given first aid at the jail hospital and later shifted to the district hospital, where he died during treatment in the evening, Pandey said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Rajiv Kumar Singh said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.

The body has been sent for post mortem in the presence of a magistrate as per prison protocols, officials said.