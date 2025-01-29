UP plugged leakages, curbed corruption, bettered fiscal discipline: Adityanath in Assembly

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government has plugged leakages, curbed corruption and strengthened fiscal discipline.

He claimed that it was his government, which, for the first time in the state's history, brought out an economic survey that was tabled ahead of the Budget session.

Participating in the discussion on the 2026-27 Budget in the Assembly, Adityanath claimed that improved financial management and transparent governance had significantly changed the perception of Uttar Pradesh in India and abroad.

He said the "transformation" has been the result of clear policy, transparent functioning and "pure intent".

The chief minister said his government in 2017 waived loans of up to Rs 1 lakh each for 86 lakh small and marginal farmers without borrowing from banks or financial institutions.

Adityanath said the MSME sector has emerged as the biggest engine of employment generation in the state. He said states with a robust MSME network and skilled, affordable manpower are better placed to attract large industrial investments.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh currently has about 96 lakh MSME units – the highest in the country, employing more than three crore people.

A registration system has been put in place for every MSME unit, and registered units are being provided an insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh by the state government, he said.

In his address on the final day of the Budget session, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has, for the first time, presented an economic survey in the House.

He said the government had been working on the exercise for a long time, and the paper was placed before the House for the sake of transparency.

'Triple T' — Technology, Trust and Transformation — is now visible at every level of governance in the state, he asserted.

Adityanath said that Industry 4.0 – driven by automation, Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence – has accelerated growth.

The emerging Industry 5.0 model would be human-centric and value-based, underlining the growing role of AI in future industrial development, he said. PTI AR KIS VN VN