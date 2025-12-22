UP: POCSO court awards life sentence to five for gang-rape of mother, daughter

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A court here has sentenced five persons to life imprisonment in connection with a case of robbery and gang rape of a mother and daughter in July 2016.

The POCSO special court found them guilty on Saturday, and the sentence was pronounced on Monday.

Assistant District Government Counsel Varun Kaushik said on the intervening night of July 29 and 30, 2016, the family was travelling from Noida to Shahjahanpur to attend a relative's funeral ceremony.

Around 1.30 am, near Dostpur village in the Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr, they heard a loud bang against their car. When they stopped and got out, they were surrounded by the criminals who, at gunpoint, forced them into a nearby field.

Subsequently, the assailants tied up the men with ropes and then gang raped a woman and her 14-year-old daughter. They also assaulted the men when they resisted. Then, they robbed the family and fled.

Kaushik said the police had filed a chargesheet against six people in this case. One of the accused, Salim, died during the trial.

He said Additional District Judge (POCSO), Bulandshahr, Om Prakash Verma-III on Saturday held the remaining five accused -- Zuber alias Sunil, Sajid, Dharmveer alias Raka, Sunil alias Sagar, and Naresh alias Sandeep -- guilty.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday, and a fine of Rs 1.81 lakh was imposed on each of them, Kaushik added. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB