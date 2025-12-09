UP poised to become global hub for skilled human resources: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh is the youngest state in the country, with exceptionally talented youth whose skills are in demand both nationwide and globally.

He said this while addressing the gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed Government ITI in Narkattha, Piprauli block of Gorakhpur, according to an official statement.

"By expanding access to high-quality training, the state is moving toward becoming a leading hub of skilled human resources for India and the world," Adityanath said. Built with Rs 18 crore from the CSR funds of Power Grid Corporation of India, the institute will be run by the state government. The chief minister noted that Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, has 55-60 per cent of its population in the working-age group.

"This demographic strength," he said, "is a major asset that must be converted into skilled capacity." The chief minister added, "The government is focusing on imparting training in trades aligned with industrial needs. Advanced training is already being provided through the NIELIT centre in GIDA, enabling youth to secure placements in local industries through campus recruitment." He said ITIs established by Power Grid will also offer training in demand-driven trades.

Highlighting the collaboration with Tata Technologies, the chief minister said, "The government is upgrading more than 150 ITIs with state-of-the-art technology. Youth are being trained through both long-term and short-term programs. Under long-term courses, training is being offered in electric vehicles, advanced CNC machines, the Industrial Internet of Things, industrial robotics, digital manufacturing, and 3D printing." He further said that short-term courses include training in electric vehicle maintenance, water distribution, automatic welding machines and automated manufacturing.

He emphasised that while unskilled youth often receive low wages, skilled youth earn significantly better remuneration.

Adityanath noted that youth from Uttar Pradesh are increasingly in demand overseas, particularly in countries like Germany and Japan. Providing them with technical and language training, he said, will not only benefit the youth but also strengthen India's position as a global supplier of skilled manpower, according to the statement.

The chief minister mentioned that the GIDA region needs more ITIs, as trained youth will find ample employment opportunities in the growing industries being set up there.

Ensuring employment for every youth, he said, is a firm commitment of the double-engine government, an effort further supported by the power grid through its investment in ITIs.

He added that rapid industrial development is now taking place not only in GIDA but also in Dhuriyapar. Referring to his recent visit, he said that facilities such as marriage halls, once seen only in cities, are now coming up in villages across Dakshinanchal. This, he said, shows that development is reaching the grassroots.

Citing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, he reminded the audience that economic progress, in its true sense, is measured not by grand buildings, but by the extent to which development reaches the last person.

The chief minister highlighted that in the last eight years, GIDA alone has attracted investments worth Rs 12,000-15,000 crore, directly employing nearly 50,000 youth.

"Earlier, crop residue was often considered waste and burned after harvesting, which reduced soil fertility and polluted the environment. Today, crop residue has become a source of income. Indian Oil has set up a compressed biogas plant in Dhuriyapar, where farmers will be paid for providing crop residue and the environment is also protected, a true win-win situation," he said.

Responding to a request for a local fisheries course by Fisheries Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad, the chief minister highlighted that the Agriculture and Technology University at the Mahaparinirvana site of Mahatma Buddha in Kushinagar, along with the Veterinary Medical College being constructed in Gorakhpur, will play a key role in fisheries education.

The veterinary college is expected to become a centre for advanced fisheries training, he said. PTI KIS MPL MPL