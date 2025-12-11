UP Police announces cash rewards for arrest of two illegal codeine-based cough syrup traders

Varanasi (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of two individuals wanted in a case involving the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup in Varanasi, officials said on Thursday.

A reward of Rs 25,000 each has been declared against Shubham Jaiswal, owner of Shaili Traders, and his partner Mahesh Singh, a resident of Rohaniya, who are currently absconding, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Banswal said.

The identification of the suspects emerged during an extensive investigation by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) and police into the diversion, storage and trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups, which is being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government earlier this week.

Banswal said a video released recently by Jaiswal, in which he claimed innocence, is being examined. There have also been reports of Jaiswal fleeing to Dubai, he added.

"The police will take strict action against anyone found involved in this illegal trade," the DCP said. In the similar case, the police arrested two brothers, Abhishek Sharma and Shubham Sharma from Lucknow on Thursday morning, officials said.