UP Police announces recruitment for over 32000 constable-level posts

Lucknow, Dec 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Wednesday announced a fresh recruitment drive for 32,679 constable-level posts.

The online application process began on December 31, 2025, and will continue till January 30, 2026, according to an official statement. Candidates will be required to complete a mandatory one-time registration (OTR) on the board's portal before applying.

The recruitment has been announced for constables (civil police) and equivalent posts under the 2025 direct recruitment process. The board has issued the detailed notification, which is available on its official website.

The chief minister's office described the move as a "year-end gift" by CM Yogi Adityanath for the youth aspiring to join the police force, noting that the latest recruitment comes after the completion of appointments to 60,244 constable posts earlier in 2025.

The UPPRPB said applications can be submitted through its official website, while the OTR facility is available on the board's portal. Further details regarding eligibility, selection process and examination schedule can be accessed online.

An official post by the examination controller of the board on social media platform X stated: "The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a notification for recruitment to a total of 32,679 posts under direct recruitment for Constables, Civil Police, and equivalent positions - 2025." "Candidates can submit their online applications from December 31, 2025, to January 30, 2026. Prior to applying, candidates must complete one-time registration (OTR) in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's OTR system," it added.