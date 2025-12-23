UP Police announces Rs 50,000 reward for cough syrup smuggling accused; lookout notice for 4

Varanasi, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have issued a lookout notice against Shubham Jaiswal, who carries a reward of Rs 50,000, and three others, in connection with the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup, officials said on Tuesday.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced earlier for the key accused, Shubham Jaiswal, which was increased to Rs 50,000 in view of his continued evasion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Banswal said.

Banswal said lookout notices have been issued on Monday against Shubham Jaiswal and three others, Akash Pathak, Amit Jaiswal and Divesh Jaiswal, to prevent them from leaving the country.

The licences of several firms linked to Ranchi-based Shaili Traders have been cancelled, during the course of the investigation, he said.

According to the probe, Divesh Jaiswal and Amit Jaiswal allegedly helped Shubham Jaiswal by generating bills using bogus firms and forged documents.

