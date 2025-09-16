UP Police arrest man accused of kidnapping, raping 16-year-old girl in 2023

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A man accused of abducting a 16-year-old girl, raping her in Delhi for three months, and remaining at large for the past two years, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The case pertains to a village under Gopiganj police station, where the girl's mother had filed a complaint stating that her daughter went to the market on the evening of July 9, 2023, but did not return.

Following several days of search, a case under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) was registered on 16 July 2023.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Agrawal said the investigation revealed the involvement of Omkar Singh, a resident of Shahjahanpur district.

Police traced him to Delhi, where he was residing after selling his property in Shahjahanpur.

Agrawal said the girl was rescued from Omkar Singh's house in Wazirganj Colony, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, in November 2023, but Singh had managed to flee.

The victim was brought back to Bhadohi for medical examination and her court testimony, and charges under Section 376 IPC (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were included in the FIR.

A reward of Rs 15,000 had been declared for the fugitive then.

He added that, with the help of surveillance, police received information that Omkar Singh was travelling by train on Tuesday and arrested him from a train passing through Gyanpur Road railway station. PTI COR ABN HIG