UP Police arrests arms smuggler, seizes 1,975 cartridges made in Italy

Meerut, Feb 4 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a member of an interstate arms smuggling racket, and recovered 1,975 made in Italy cartridges from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF), Brijesh Kumar Singh, said Rashid Ali, a resident of Jola village in Muzaffarnagar district, was arrested on Tuesday from the Pallavpuram police station area in Meerut.

A total of 1,975 12 bore cartridges made in Italy, one car, and a mobile phone were seized from Rashid's possession along with identity documents, Singh said.

Police have registered a case against Rashid under the relevant sections of law, and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer added.