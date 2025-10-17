UP Police arrests couple from Jaipur for stealing gold necklace

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold necklace from a jewellery shop here last month, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Kamlesh and his wife Poonam, are residents of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

CCTV footage showed the couple stealing a gold necklace from the jewellery store in the Kotwali Nagar area on September 26. Based on a complaint, a police team was formed to trace them, Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Rijul said.

The two were arrested from Jaipur on Thursday and were brought back for questioning. During interrogation, they admitted to committing several thefts across Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the years, police said.

The couple had sold the stolen gold necklace in Jaipur for Rs 4 lakh, which has been recovered. Their criminal background is being verified, they added. PTI COR CDN SMV OZ OZ