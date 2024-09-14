UP Police arrests man accused of duping people by posing as CM's personal secy

Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police's STF has arrested a man who allegedly duped people by posing as the chief minister's personal secretary, it said on Friday.

Farooq Aman (26) was arrested from the Kamta Tiraha (tri-section) of Lucknow.

In a statement, the Special Task Force (STF) said Aman duped people by posing as the chief minister's personal secretary and organised online gambling.

He was arrested late on Thursday.

The accused was found to have been associated with an organised gang that cheats people by promising to help them pass competitive examinations in exchange for money and organising online gambling, the STF said.

Aman is a resident of Sahriya village in the Nizamabad area of Azamgarh district. Two mobile phones, Aadhar card, and several documents were seized from him, it said.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Cyber Crime Commissionerate police station, Lucknow, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. PTI NAV SZM