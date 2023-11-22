UP Police arrests man for impersonating IAF Squadron

Kanpur (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested here for impersonating an Indian Air Force squadron, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made Tuesday by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Air Force intelligence sleuths.

The STF recovered a large number of forged documents and several Air Force uniforms from the man, who was identified as Rahul Rajpoot, a resident of Nawabganj in Unnao, they said.

Additional DCP, East, Lakhan Singh Yadav said that the STF had been receiving information about a man who posed as a squadron leader to dupe hundreds of people promising them jobs in the Indian Air Force.

Rajpoot, who was found to have studied till class 12, was nabbed from the Tamil crossing area under Rail-Bazar Police Station, police said. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN