UP Police arrests two Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in India

Lucknow: Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for allegedly illegally residing in India and carrying out anti-country activities, police said on Thursday.

The two -- identified as Habibullah Misbah and Ahmadullah alias Abdul Aval -- were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Deoband area of Saharanpur district around 9.30 pm Wednesday, Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement issued here.

During interrogation, the two men told the police that they came to India after illegally crossing the border and got their fake documents made in West Bengal, he said.

Habibullah had also applied for an Indian passport by submitting fake papers, the statement said.

The duo had made money available to one Sama Parveen, wife of Sahadat, who was arrested by the NIA in Bhopal, the statement said.

Forged documents were seized from the possession of the arrested accused, police said, adding further probe is on.