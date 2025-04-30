UP Police arrests woman from Rajasthan over death of her husband, 14-month-old twin girls

Bhadohi (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) UP Police has arrested a woman from the Sambhar district of Rajasthan over the death of her husband and 14-month-old twin girls. She was absconding with her alleged lover for five months, police said.

She was arrested two days ago, police said.

On November 24, 2024, Om Prakash Yadav (27) killed his twin daughters Priyanshi and Aanshi by poisoning their milk and then he hanged himself from a tree with a dupatta in the Bejwa village of Aurai police station area.

Om Prakash's wife Sangam Yadav had left the house on November 19 on the pretext of getting medicine and fled with her lover.

A senior police officer said that after the incident, the deceased's father Rajaram Yadav had lodged a complaint against Sangam Yadav, his father Dayaram and alleged lover Omprakash on November 25 and a case was registered under various sections of the BNS. PTI COR RAJ NAV MNK MNK