UP Police attaches Meerut house of Atiq Ahmed's sister

Meerut (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) The house belonging to slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's sister Ayesh Noori and her husband Akhlaq, co-accused in lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder, here has been attached by the police, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Pal, the main witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead in broad daylight in Prayagraj on February 24.

Following his murder, police registered a case against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, their family members and others based on the complaint of Pal's wife.

A team from Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj on Saturday attached Noori and Akhlaq's two-storey house in Nauchandi's Bhawani Nagar locality in which costly items were found missing.

Advertisment

Nauchandi Inspector Subodh Saxena said a fridge, washing machine, old sofa and some utensils worth about a lakh were found in the house during attachment and it has been mentioned in the general diary of the police.

Guddu Muslim, the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case stayed in this house after the killing and he was also given financial help by Akhlaq, he said.

Akhlaq was arrested by the Special Task Force on April 2 while Noori is still absconding.

Advertisment

The attachment of property proceedings was done on a court order, Saxena said.

On April 15, Ahmed, also an accused in the 2005 murder case, and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

While Ahmed’s wife Shahista Praveen is still absconding, his son was killed in an encounter on April 13. PTI COR ABN NB