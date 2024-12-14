UP: Police books 19 people for illegal sand mining in Yamuna

Noida (UP) Dec 14 (PTI) A case was registered against 19 people, suspected to be part of an organised gang, for illegal sand mining in the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, the case was registered at the Ecotech-First police station here on Friday under the Gangster Act against miscreants involved in illegal sand mining on the banks of the Yamuna River.

These individuals form an organised gang and mine sand from the Yamuna for their economic and material benefits, he said.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the gang had damaged the embankment of the Yamuna River and public property is being affected by their criminal activities.

An investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI COR SZM ARD ARD