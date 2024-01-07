UP Police books ASP for raping woman, victim demands officer's suspension

Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) An additional superintendent of police has been booked here for the alleged repeated rape, forced abortion and criminal intimidation of a 23-year-old woman, officials said on Sunday.

The victim, a UPSC aspirant, claimed she has evidence to prove all her allegations and has demanded the suspension of the ASP, police sources said.

She had been demanding police action in the matter for the past three months and a case was lodged after the woman shared the incident on social media, they added.

The complainant alleged that the accused ASP Rahul Srivastava, posted in the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), allegedly sexually abused her for several years and forcibly got her abortion done when she became pregnant in April 2023.

The ASP's wife Manini Srivastava and his four friends have also been booked in the case that was lodged on Saturday based on the victim's complaint, Sudhir Awasthi, SHO of Gomtinagar Vistar police station, said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

According to the police sources, the victim alleged that she came in contact with Srivastava about five years ago while preparing for UPSC civil service examination.

The woman also accused the ASP of recording her private videos and using them to threaten her, the sources said. The SHO said an investigation has been launched into the case further legal action will be taken based on evidence. PTI AR NAV RPA