UP: Police books gangster Ravi Kana, gang members in fraud case

Noida (UP) Dec 14 (PTI) A case was registered against notorious mafia Ravi Kana and other members of his gang under various sections, including fraud, at the Bisrakh police station here, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar filed the case against Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana alias Ravindra on Friday, alleging that he had forged a signature on an application to the court seeking exemption from appearance in a previous case registered at the Bisrakh police station.

In 2018, a case was filed against Kana and his associates under various sections, including extortion and robbery, police said. A charge sheet has been filed in court, and the case is pending in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, they added.

In January 2024, Kana fled abroad to Bangkok, Thailand, to avoid arrest in another case of gang rape registered against him at Sector 39 police station here.

Advertisment

While living abroad, he sent an application to the court seeking exemption from appearance in the 2018 case registered at the Bisrakh police station, in which his signature was forged, police said.

The Sub-Inspector alleged that Ravi Kana and his gang members were colluding in this case.

Upon Kana's return in April 2023, the Noida Police arrested him at the airport. He was transferred from Noida jail to Banda jail in August due to concerns over a possible ‘gang war’ in the jail, police added. PTI COR SZM ARD ARD