UP police bust cyber fraud racket targeting US citizens from Saharanpur hotel; 11 held

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has busted an international cyber fraud racket that was allegedly targeting citizens in the United States, arresting 11 people, including four women, from a fake call centre operating in a hotel in Saharanpur, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Nagar Kotwali police, led by Inspector Sunil Nagar, raided a hotel near Ghantaghar and arrested the accused, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

Those held include residents of Delhi, Manipur, Nagaland, and Darjeeling.

Police seized 14 laptops, 11 mobile phones, three laptop chargers, five headphones, and Rs 4,900 in cash from the premises.

Cases have been registered under various sections, and the accused are being produced before court after completing necessary legal formalities, the police said.

During questioning, the accused admitted they sent virus-infected pop-up messages to US citizens' computers, prompting them to call for "technical support", Jain said.

"Using fake identities, they gained remote access through software such as UltraViewer, fabricated system scan results, and claimed that victims had made illegal financial transactions on restricted websites," he said.

"They then posed as bank officials to pressure victims into purchasing gift cards from platforms like Google Play, Target, Apple, and Nike. The card details were sent to two individuals, identified as Anirudh and Ravindra Singh, who redeemed them for profit," he added.

Jain said that the gang operated in teams, with one group initiating contact and another "closer" team finalising the fraud.

The matter is under further investigation.