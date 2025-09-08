UP Police bust illegal narcotics racket, seize cough syrup worth Rs 20 lakh; two held

Rampur (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Police here seized 12,000 bottles of cough syrup allegedly being misused as a narcotic substance and arrested two people, officials said on Monday.

The recovered consignment, manufactured under the Cadila brand name, is estimated to be worth around Rs 20 lakh, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said the crackdown followed inputs that codeine-based cough syrup was being widely consumed in the district as an intoxicant.

"We had been receiving information for several days that cough syrup, which is meant for medical use, was being misused as a narcotic substance. Four police teams raided a warehouse, leading to the arrest of two and the recovery of around 12,000 bottles," he said.

Srivastava said that a detailed questioning of the accused is underway to establish the supply chain.

"We are trying to determine whether the recovered bottles are a case of leakage from the company, illegal manufacturing, or diversion from some other channel. The backward and forward linkages are being verified, and further action will follow based on the findings," he added.

The two accused have been remanded to jail while investigations continue, police said.