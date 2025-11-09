UP police bust narcotics gang in Pratapgarh, 5 arrested

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police busted a narcotics gang and arrested five people, including its woman leader, her son and daughter and seized Rs 2 crore in cash along with contraband here, officials said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday morning raided the house of jailed inter-district smuggler Rajesh Mishra in Manikpur area, and arrested his wife and gang leader Reena Mishra, son Vinayak Mishra, daughter Komal Mishra, along with Yash Mishra and Ajit Mishra, Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker told reporters.

Police recovered Rs 2.01 crore in cash, six kg ganja worth about Rs 3.03 lakh, and 577 grams smack valued at Rs 1.15 crore, officials said.

After the police team reached the house, Reena Mishra locked herself inside, the SP said, adding that upon entering, police found five people attempting to hide packets of contraband.

Officials said the raid, which began on Saturday morning, continued until Sunday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to long-term involvement in the narcotics trade, the SP said.

The police had earlier seized assets worth Rs 3.06 crore belonging to Rajesh and Reena Mishra, the SP said.

All five accused have been sent to jail under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and efforts are underway to trace the entire smuggling network, the officer said. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS