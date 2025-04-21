UP Police busts fake kidnapping ploy by father-son duo

Mathura, Apr 21 (PTI) A man allegedly hatched a fake kidnapping plot here with the help of his young son to avoid repaying borrowed money, police said on Monday, adding that the duo were arrested later from Jaipur.

The man approached Jamunapar police station in Mathura district on Friday, claiming that his son was abducted and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar on Monday said police inquiry revealed the man and his son plotted a fake kidnapping "to avoid repayment of loans".

According to police, jaggery dealer Nawab Singh (46) a resident of Pither village in Aligarh district approached police in Mathura, alleging that his son Sonu (22) had been kidnapped.

They "kidnappers" allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from him as ransom, he said in his complaint.

The duo were arrested from Jaipur on Sunday and they will be sent to judicial custody, the SSP said.