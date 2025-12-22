UP Police busts gang that swindled people by promising them jobs; four arrested

Ballia (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Police here on Monday arrested four people and claimed to have busted a gang that defrauded people by promising them jobs.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Kumar Gupta said the gang had opened offices at various locations in Ballia and Gorakhpur, and collected Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh from each of 130 people on the pretext of providing them with jobs.

He said Dilip Kumar Bharti had, in July 2024, published advertisements in newspapers under the name of Hamrahi Charitable Seva Sansthan, inviting applications for supervisor, cleaner, and driver.

The selected people were made to work as cleaners for about six months but were given partial salaries for one or two months, the police officer added.

Gupta said that after some time, the offices were closed. When the employees reached the homes of the trust's manager, Dilip Kumar Bharti, and other people associated with it, demanding their money back, they were allegedly abused and threatened with death. Based on a complaint filed by one Nibha Verma, an FIR was registered against eight people at Rasra police station for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and criminal intimidation, among other charges under the BNS.

Following this, police raided Bharti's house and arrested him. His associates, Sumant Bharti, Shani Bharti, and Nandu Rajbhar, were also nabbed, the circle officer said. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD