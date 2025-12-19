UP Police busts online investment scam, Six held in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Shahjahanpur Police on Friday arrested six persons for allegedly duping online stock market investors of crores of rupees with promises of triple returns on their investments, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Twinkle Gupta, Prajwal Saxena, Nihal Saxena, Divyanshu, Siddhant Mishra, and Rohit Rathore. All residents of Shahjahanpur, they said.

"The scamsters lured investors with promises of triple returns, sent them a link, and extracted money via QR codes while showing profits on a fake website," Police Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi said.

The investigation began after a complaint was received on the cyber helpline about repeated fraudulent calls from a mobile number, he said.

Dwivedi added that the gang, whose network extended to Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, and other states, instructed investors to bring in additional funds from others before diverting the money to different accounts. Several complaints have been registered against them in other states as well.

Laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, printers, and other instruments used in the scam were also recovered, the officer said. PTI COR CDN APL APL