UP Police chief issues guidelines for setting up Mission Shakti centres across state

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the establishment of Mission Shakti centres in every police station of the state, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday issued guidelines to all district police for setting up such centres.

The state government's ambitious Mission Shakti campaign is dedicated to women's safety, dignity and self-reliance.

According to the guidelines, these centres will function like police outposts and will also investigate cases related to crimes against women, the UP government said in a statement.

The guidelines also include ensuring sensitivity, promptness, and priority towards complaints from women and their timely and quality disposal, among others.

DGP Krishna said that each Mission Shakti centre will be staffed with one officer-in-charge or sub-inspector (with preference for female officers), 1-4 additional sub-inspectors, 4-15 constables (50 per cent women), 1-2 female home guards, and counsellors if needed.

Personnel will serve at each centre for three to five years, with trained staff eligible for transfer, the statement said.

Guidelines also direct station officers/SHOs to provide a separate room, computer, records, stationery, women's toilet, and other necessary resources for each centre.

The responsibilities of Mission Shakti centres are: to prepare duty and action rosters for the Women's Help Desk and ensure timely follow-ups, implement and supervise Anti-Romeo Squads and Women Beat plans regularly and also maintain parallel records of FIRs, the statement said.

They will also coordinate with one-stop centres, DLSA, district probation officer, social welfare officer, child welfare committee, family court, etc., to provide counselling, legal aid, rehabilitation, and compensation services to victims.

The Mission Shakti centres will provide mandatory counselling in cases of elopement or false allegations and also conduct regular awareness programs related to women's safety and cyber safety, the statement added.

On September 20, CM Adityanath inaugurated the ambitious Mission Shakti-5.0 campaign at the Lok Bhawan auditorium here.

Highlighting the unprecedented transformation in the status of women in UP since 2017, the chief minister had said, "When the government's intentions are clear, schemes naturally find their way." On the occasion, he had said Mission Shakti centres will be set up in every police station and women officers will be deployed.