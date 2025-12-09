UP: Police conduct verification of 'Bangladeshis' in Varanasi locality; 'all natives of West Bengal'

Varanasi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Varanasi Police conducted a verification drive in Sigra area here, after receiving information that several suspected 'Bangladeshi families' were residing in the locality, an official said on Tuesday.

"During the verification, it was found that the families were originally from West Bengal and have been living in the area for several years," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) T Sarvan said as part of an ongoing drive to identify illegal immigrants -- including Bangladesh nationals and Rohingya migrants -- residing in the city , the police inspected the site.

Acting on the instructions of the police commissioner, a team reached the site on Monday following reports that around 30 to 35 Bangladeshi families were living in premises said to belong to a Samajwadi Party leader, the officer said.

During the drive, the families were found to be natives of West Bengal and had been living in the area for several years, he added.

The DCP said details regarding number of family members, purpose of their stay, and identity documents are being collected for verification.

Their documents are being examined to ensure no fake identification has been used, he said, adding that strict action will be taken if irregularities are found.

According to DCP (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal, the drive was part of the seven-day "Operation Torch" to verify individuals living in slum areas or working as street vendors.

"Verification is being carried out across multiple locations to identify those residing illegally. Action as per law will be ensured against such persons," Banswal said.