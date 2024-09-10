UP Police constable booked for raping woman in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A constable posted with the Uttar Pradesh Police has been booked for allegedly raping a married woman and threatening her of making the video of the act viral in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, officials said on Tuesday.

A complaint was received last week by a 39-year-old victim in which she stated that she was sexually assaulted by the accused after giving cold drinks laced with sedatives at his home in August, 2021, they said.

The police said that the accused lived in her neighbourhood as a tenant and they were known to each other.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly offered her the cold drink laced with sedatives and forced himself on her. He also recorded the video of his act.

When the victim regained consciousness, the accused showed her the video. He allegedly threatened her of making the video viral and forcibly raped her multiple times on several occasions, a police officer said.

The officer said that a case under relevant section has been registered and further investigations were on. The accused constable has been asked to join the probe. PTI ALK AS AS