UP: Police constable killed, 3 others injured in collision between car, SUV in Varanasi

Varanasi, Aug 6 (PTI) A police constable was killed and three others, including a sub-inspector and his wife, were injured in a head-on collision between their car and an SUV here on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred on Ring Road of the Chaubepur area when Bhupauli outpost in-charge Amit Singh, posted in Chandauli district, was en route to Varanasi with his wife, constable Veer Bahadur Singh and a local, Sonu Pandey, resident of Kaily village.

Their car collided with an overspeeding SUV coming from the opposite direction, Chaubepur Station House Officer (SHO) Ravikant Malik said.

He said the impact of the crash was so severe that constable Singh (32) died on the spot. Outpost in-charge Amit Singh, his wife, and Sonu Pandey sustained critical injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A probe has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.