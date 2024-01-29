UP Police constable killed as SUV hits him during checking

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A policeman was on Monday killed when an SUV hit him during vehicle-checking here, police said.

The incident took place when checking of vehicles was going on in the morning due to a theft. The incident took place in the Sarai Akil area wherein constable Avinash Dubey (25) was hit by an SUV, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava said.

Dubey was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Srivastava said. The SUV driver managed to flee from the spot, he added.

Dubey was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

An FIR has been registered in this connection and hunt is on to nab the driver.