UP Police constable killed in road accident in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A constable of Uttar Pradesh Police died after two motorcycles collided here, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Rasra Kotwali area here on Tuesday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Gupta said Constable Rahul Kumar Yadav, posted as a clerk at the DSP office in Rasra, was headed to work on his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Tuesday when another bike coming from the opposite direction hit him near the Rasra railway crossing.

Yadav was seriously injured in the accident and rushed to a local government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Gupta said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Yadav, a native of Azamgarh district, joined Uttar Pradesh Police as a constable in 2018 and was serving as a reader in the office of the Rasra circle officer.