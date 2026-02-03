UP Police constable recruitment exam to fill 32,679 posts from June 8 to 10

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced the dates for the written examination for direct recruitment to more than 32,000 posts of constable (civil police) and equivalent positions.

According to a notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the written examination will be held on June 8, 9 and 10 in two shifts on each day.

A total of 32,679 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

The board said details related to the examination centres, admit cards and guidelines for candidates will be released in due course on the official website of the UPPRPB.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions and prioritising candidates' interests, the state government has granted a one-time relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit for direct recruitment to the posts of constable (civil police) and equivalent positions, officials said.

The decision was taken under Rule 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Services (Relaxation of Age Limit for Recruitment) Rules, 1992, and was implemented through a government order issued on January 5 this year in connection with the recruitment advertisement released on December 31, 2025.

The move is expected to benefit a large number of aspirants who were earlier excluded from the recruitment process due to age restrictions.

Notably, the UPPRPB had conducted recruitment for 60,244 constable posts in the state in 2024, the largest such exercise undertaken by the state government so far.

Of the total posts filled, 20 per cent were reserved for women candidates, officials added.